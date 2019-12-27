Frederick, Beatrice S. ALBANY Beatrice S. Frederick, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Beatrice was the daughter of the late Charles Sherman, Sr. and Mary Sherman. Bea enjoyed both her gardening and flowers. Bea was devoted to caring for her mother, Mary and was always by her side. Bea is survived by her brother, Charles F. (Lois) Sherman Jr.; sister-in-law, Eunice Sherman; her niece, Sandra (Jeff) Zelka and her nephew, Charles (Dee) Sherman III. She is also survived by many grandnieces and nephews and devoted friends, Mr. and Mrs. James (Patti) Dott and their family. Bea was predeceased by her sister, Jenny (Fred) Severino; her brother, Donald Sherman; her niece, Barbara LaRochelle; her nephew, James Severino; her cousin, Theresa (Bonnie) Clark and many cherished aunts and uncles. The family would like to express a thank you to Dr. Gerald Hausler; Capital District Renal Physicians, Dr. Jorge Cerda, Dr. Edith Gross and Linda Blaauboer; the Colonie EMS for their special care for Beatrice and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, December 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rte. 9W, Glenmont, on Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in Bea's memory to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110 or the ASPCA, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019