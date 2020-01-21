Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 (518)-374-1134 Wake 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish Union Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McGuinness, Bede Rae Zipko NISKAYUNA Bede Rae Zipko McGuinness died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, Pennsylvania on June 20, 1940, she was the oldest of three daughters born to Stanley and Mary Zipko. The family moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she attended St. Catherine's Elementary School, Hoban Dominican High School and St. John's College where she majored in education. Upon graduation, she took a teaching job at William Foster School in Garfield Heights, Ohio. After a leave from teaching to have her children, Bede began a 40 year career ministering in Catholic schools. First as teacher, later as principal at Cohoes Catholic School. In 1997, the Irish Christian Brothers asked her to teach middle school religion at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady. She happily taught at ND-BG bringing her creativity and kindness to the classroom until her retirement in 2015. She was an honorary Irish Christian Brother and a member of the Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Hall of Fame. On July 25, 1964, she married the love of her life James McGuinness at St. Henry's Church in Cleveland. Over the course of their marriage they lived in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Twinsburg, Ohio, Orange, Conn. and Schenectady. She brought to her marriage the love of cooking, baking, especially customized birthday cakes for her children, sewing and crafting. She was known for being a generous hostess and her St. Patrick's Day parties and Christmas celebrations were legendary. She enjoyed traveling. Her adventures took her to Rome for the canonization of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the Holy Land, Ireland, England, Peru, Lithuania and Disney. She also enjoyed her outings with her Red Hats Club. She is survived by her loving husband James; her children, Mickie (Brian) Baldwin, Maureen McGuinness, Megan (David) Garufi, and James S. McGuinness; her grandchildren, Sean, Steven, and Christopher Baldwin, Kathleen and Mary-Margaret Russo, Jack and Caroline Garufi; her sisters, Maria (Lawrence) Krause and Judy (Richard) Plourde. She is also survived by her in-laws, Margaret and William Malenich, John McGuinness (Jeanne) and Anna Mae and John Heiman. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Dawn McGuinness. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held on Wednesday, January 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 23, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Union Street at 10 a.m. Committal will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations in Bede's honor may be made to Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Annual Fund, NDBG, 2600 Albany St., Schenectady, NY, 12304 Attn: Development Office.







