Lipetz, Ben-Ami SCHODACK Ben-Ami Lipetz, 92, died at his home in Schodack on October 9, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Aikin, who died in 2011. They had no children. He had a long and productive career in the discipline now called information science, retiring in 1995 from a professorship at the University at Albany where he taught in their masters program and helped to found a doctoral program in information science. He was born on March 14, 1927, in Fargo, N.D. and grew up mostly in New York City. He was a member of the second class to attend the new Bronx High School of Science. He was awarded a scholarship to Cornell University and began a program in mechanical engineering there in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and after more than a year of service, he returned to Cornell and graduated in 1948. While at Cornell he was an editor of the undergraduate journal, Cornell Engineer. He was also lyricist for the first musical production of the Octagon Club. In 1948 he was hired by Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island to polish and publish its research reports and papers concerning work on peaceful applications of atomic energy which alerted American scientists to the work being reported only in Russian by Russian scientists. Cornell University provided a unique graduate program for him concerning the need for scientists managing groups and institutions to be better trained in administration; it combined segments of physics, history of science, public administration, and government. With his graduate residence completed in 1953, he began work at Battelle Institute, Columbus, Ohio, as a manager of several large-scale technical information clearing houses sponsored by various federal agencies, which helped to establish the manufacturing of titanium for the aerospace industry. A minor, but eventful, project that he carried out at Battelle was to organize and manage the crash (3-month) creation of an index to the 16-volume Proceedings of the United Nations' First International Conference on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy. In 1959 he learned that the UN indexing had impressed a new start-up research and manufacturing company, ITEK, in the Boston area. He accepted a position to do R&D on indexing on a federal grant. A new science information reference tool, the Science Citation Index, was being established and promoted at that time, and much of his activity concerned the creation, improvement and graduation of science citation indexes. He was also involved in creating a demonstration machine that could take tech from a single library catalog card and spew out a full set of catalog cards to be filed, complete with filing headings and in filing order; it used punched paper tape methods which were soon overshadowed by computers. In the early 1960's, he worked independently on a federal grant for the American Physical Society on a project to help them to determine whether they should create a citation index just for physics. He also assisted and supported his wife in establishment of a fine art gallery in the town of Carlisle, Mass. In 1966 he accepted a position at







He was also lyricist for the first musical production of the Octagon Club. In 1948 he was hired by Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island to polish and publish its research reports and papers concerning work on peaceful applications of atomic energy which alerted American scientists to the work being reported only in Russian by Russian scientists. Cornell University provided a unique graduate program for him concerning the need for scientists managing groups and institutions to be better trained in administration; it combined segments of physics, history of science, public administration, and government. With his graduate residence completed in 1953, he began work at Battelle Institute, Columbus, Ohio, as a manager of several large-scale technical information clearing houses sponsored by various federal agencies, which helped to establish the manufacturing of titanium for the aerospace industry. A minor, but eventful, project that he carried out at Battelle was to organize and manage the crash (3-month) creation of an index to the 16-volume Proceedings of the United Nations' First International Conference on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy. In 1959 he learned that the UN indexing had impressed a new start-up research and manufacturing company, ITEK, in the Boston area. He accepted a position to do R&D on indexing on a federal grant. A new science information reference tool, the Science Citation Index, was being established and promoted at that time, and much of his activity concerned the creation, improvement and graduation of science citation indexes. He was also involved in creating a demonstration machine that could take tech from a single library catalog card and spew out a full set of catalog cards to be filed, complete with filing headings and in filing order; it used punched paper tape methods which were soon overshadowed by computers. In the early 1960's, he worked independently on a federal grant for the American Physical Society on a project to help them to determine whether they should create a citation index just for physics. He also assisted and supported his wife in establishment of a fine art gallery in the town of Carlisle, Mass. In 1966 he accepted a position at Yale University Library to work under Frederick G. Kilgour to help prepare for transition to computer methods. He devised and managed a year-long survey and analysis of the Sterling Library's catalog users and uses. The study received much approval for its methodology and was widely replicated. While at Yale, and for several years afterward, he edited and shaped a new journal, Information Science Abstracts, that was sponsored by a group of professional societies. In 1978 The University at Albany hired him to be a professor and director of their School of Library Science (later Information Science) and he was a founder of their doctoral program in information science. He was the author or co-author of three books: Measurement of Efficiency of Scientific Research, 1965 (book version of dissertation), A Guide to Case Studies of Scientific Activity, 1965, and, with Robert V. Williams, Covert and Overt; Recollecting and Connecting Intelligence Service and Information Science, 2005. He was a long-time member and sometimes a national officer in professional organizations including: The Association for Information Science and Technology, the American Society of Indexers, the American Library Association, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. A few years before his death he established, helped direct and was the principal benefactor for the non-profit Foundation for Information Resources, Science and Technology, which attempts to identify and encourage activity in areas of information science that are promising but have lacked attention, including his own work on improvement of citation indexing.

