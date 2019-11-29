Miller, Benita ALBANY Benita F. Miller, 61, passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Katherine Miller. She was the mother of Justin Sales (Tasha) and the late Julius Sales. Sister of Yvonne Miller and Mark Miller. Services will be on Monday at 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence from the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2019