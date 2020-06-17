Geracitano, Benjamin J. NASSAU Benjamin J. Geracitano of Nassau died peacefully at home on June 16, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Troy on April 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Helen Pappas Geracitano. Upon graduation from Catholic Central High School, Ben served in the U.S. Coast Guard. After returning to the area, Ben had a successful career at Montgomery Ward until it closed. He then went on to retire from BASF in Rensselaer as a human resources manager. Ben loved spending time with his family camping and fishing. He especially loved his time on the lake in the many boats he owned over the years. Whether it was Lake Champlain, Fish Creek or Saratoga, you could bet when summer came around that is where you would find Ben. Taking family and friends water skiing and tubing on Fish Creek was always a memorable time. Holidays and backyard picnics with family and friends were also a must. His passion was hunting, especially with his son Mark and granddaughter Angelica. Ben is survived by his wife of 53 years, Hazel (Kullman); his son, Mark of Nassau; his daughter, Athena of Los Angeles; his grandchildren: Angelica (Stephanie) Geracitano, and Christianna Geracitano and their mother, Regina Geracitano; and his great-grandson, Ryker Geracitano. Ben is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Helen and Bruce Donadio of Venice, Fla. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace and Joe of Community Hospice for their help and compassion. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. A celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.