Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Cohoes, NY
Benjamin J. Jarosz Jr.

Benjamin J. Jarosz Jr. Obituary
Jarosz, Benjamin J. Jr. COHOES Benjamin J. Jarosz Jr., 74, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on January 13, 2020. He was a graduate of Cohoes High School, Hudson Valley Community College and Siena College. Benjamin proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1966-1972. A lifelong resident of Cohoes, He was son of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Jarosz; and brother of the late Robert Jarosz. Benjamin is survived by his loving wife Louise Spadoni Jarosz; and his children, Christine (Joe) Marando, Daniel (Elizabeth) Jarosz and David (Kristy) Jarosz; his 11 grandchildren, Sophia, Antonia, Daniel Jr., Grace, Dominick, Cecilia, Giulianna, Scarlett, Benjamin, Theresa and Mae; brother-in-law of Adolfo (Kathleen) Spadoni. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday January 25, at 10 a.m. from Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cohoes .There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in memory of Benjamin J. Jarosz Jr. may be made to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
