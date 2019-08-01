|
|
Hallenbeck, Benjamin John LOUDONVILLE On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Benjamin John Hallenbeck passed away. He was the loving partner of Bailey Dalencourt- Richards; father of Israel Hallenbeck, three months and Isla Rose Hallenbeck, five years. He was born on August 20, 1981, in Albany to Linda and Peter Hallenbeck, and grew up in the Town of Kinderhook. Ben is survived by his brothers, Justin (Jill) Hallenbeck and their daughters, Juliet and Josie; Daniel (Megan) Hallenbeck and their sons, John, Henry, and George; and William Hallenbeck. After graduating from LaSalle Institute in Troy, class of '99, he attended R.P.I. and was graduated from University at Albany. He received his master's degree in counseling from the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs! As friends and family commented, he was always ready to go the extra mile to help others - helping others in any way possible. His greatest love after his family was music. He was a self-taught musician, playing drums, guitar, and ukulele. He performed at open-mike nights around the Capital Region. The latest venue was Eden Cafe in Loudonville. He was a sports enthusiast. He played basketball, baseball, football, and tennis. He looked forward to teaching music to his children and playing sports with Israel and Isla. Friends spoke of Ben as the life of every party. He went out of his way to help those in need. His light in this world will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Interment, Memory Gardens, Colonie. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019