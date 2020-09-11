Oathout, Benjamin L. Jr. RALEIGH, N.C. Benjamin L. Oathout Jr., age 82 of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Troy, passed away on September 8, 2020, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Ben was born on February 1, 1938, in Troy to the late Benjamin L. Sr. and Elsa (Johnson) Oathout. Ben graduated from Lansingburg High School and Hudson Valley Technical Institute. He worked for the N.Y.S. D.O.T. in the Bituminous Lab as a successful researcher. He retired in 1995. Ben was truly a fun loving man that cherished his wife and was actively involved with his children's interests and the community. He volunteered as a coach and/or treasurer for the Brunswick Little League, Pop Warner Football and Our Lady of Victory CYO basketball. He also was a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief for the Brunswick No. 1 fire department in Sycaway. Ben loved his bowling and golf leagues, and the peacefulness of fishing. Ben is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elinore (Walsh); his dear children, B. Lee (Nitza) Oathout of Florida, Paul (Amy) Oathout of North Carolina, Janice (Leo) Sogoian of New York, Douglas (Hope) Oathout of North Carolina, Thomas (Tracie) Oathout of Florida, and Patricia (George) Rudnik of Texas. Pop adored his grandkids, Joshua and Christopher Oathout, Adam and Ryan Oathout, Jordyn and Ethan Sogoian, Lillian and Connor Oathout, and Elena and Alexander Rudnik; his step-grandson David (Robin) Rodriguez; and his two great-grandchildren, Nora and Cruz Rodriguez. Benny is also survived by his amazing sister Pauline Bowden and many treasured nieces, nephews and extended family. There was a small private service for Benjamin in the Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, N.C. In lieu of flowers, his family asks you make a donations to either the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice.