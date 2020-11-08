1/1
Benjamin R. Putnam
Putnam, Benjamin R. TROY Benjamin R. Putnam, 37 of Troy, died suddenly on November 4, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Troy he was the son of Kevin Putnam (Denise) and Shelley Sheffer Putnam-Chandi (Joseph). Mr. Putnam was a graduate of Tamarac High School and was employed by Phillips Manufacturing in Latham. He played guitar and loved all types of music. He was an avid hockey fan and loved the Boston Red Sox. Ben was a former member of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors include his wife Sarah Dunham Putnam and her parents, Dennis and Linda Dunham; his loving brother Jason Putnam and his wife Dacia; nephew, Mason Putnam; and his very close friends, Kristyn Ely and Peter Foust. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and great-cousins. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation,99 Troy Road, East Greenbush, NY 12061. For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
