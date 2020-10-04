Barbin, Berendina W.F. B. TOWN OF SCHODACK Berendina "Bernie" Barbin, 78, died peacefully and with great strength at home in the presence of her loving family on Friday, October 2, 2020. For those who knew Bernie they knew that the light of her world was her husband, Edward and her family. She was a great mother who instilled into her daughters the importance of family and faith. Bernie fought many medical battles through her lifetime but continued to enjoy her life to the fullest always lighting up a room wherever she would be with her beautiful smile. She loved traveling on vacations with her family and enjoyed morning breakfasts with her husband at their favorite local diner. She loved spending time at the lake enjoying the peace and beautiful views with all of her family. Many afternoons were spent touring the country roads with her husband and daughters. Her sons-in-law exhibited great compassion and care to her throughout her life wheeling her through the many trips and vacations that were shared; they always made her laugh and she held a special place in her heart and a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes for both of them. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life from holding them as infants to watching them become the strong and caring individuals they are today. They are a true reflection of her character and strength. She loved holidays and celebrations with her brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. These were cherished occasions where many great memories were made. The testament of her life was the love that was shared between her and her husband Edward. They were married for 55 years and loved one another unwavering throughout those years. Although for the last 35 years Bernie was not able to speak, no words were needed to see the boundless love that existed between the two. To the very end they held each other's hand through life. She had an unwavering faith in the Lord and we know that Bernie will continue to shine her smile upon all of us from heaven above as our Angel. Berendina was born in Westervoort, Netherland, the daughter of the late Berend Bosveld and Wilhelmina (Dokter) Lubbers and Herbert Lubbers. Bernie is survived by her loving husband, Edward W. Barbin; daughters, Ingrid (Stephen) Blydenburgh and Dawn (Jody) Hadley; grandchildren, Caitlan and Stephen Blydenburgh and Emma and Brooke Hadley; brother, Harry (Katherine) Lubbers; sisters, Lamberdina (Adrian) Ooms, Johanna (Malcolm) Hoyt, Wilma Lewis (the late Donald Lewis and James O'Reilly) and sister-in-law, Carole Malo and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service with masks and social distancing will be held for family members on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. graveside at the East Greenbush Cemetery corner of Hays Road and Brookview Road, East Greenbush. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Greenbush Reformed Church, 688 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush, N.Y. or The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 13535, Albany, NY 12212.