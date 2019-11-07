Bernadette Becker (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Becker, Bernadette SCHENECTADY Bernadette (O'Leary) Becker, 87 of Schenectady, passed away on November 6, 2019, peacefully with family present. Born June 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Annabelle and Lawrence O'Leary. Bernadette's life passion was music, especially singing. She was also one of the founders of The Schenectady Dog Training Club. Her compassionate nature led her to a nursing profession at The Avenue Nursing Home in Schenectady. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Maureen A. Kelly; and son, Michael J. Kelly. Bernadette is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, William E. Becker; son, Lawrence J. Kelly and his wife, Lisa Kelly, and grandson, Justin Reynolds; daughter, Colleen Kelly Dzikas, and granddaughter, Katie Dzikas and her fiance, Jerry Nestleroad; son, Thomas J. Kelly and wife, Andrea Kelly; daughter, Eileen Becker Valenti; granddaughters, Amy Valenti (Scott Ainsworth), Michelle Dolly and husband, Matt Dolly, Lori Valenti (Matt Samko), grandson, Michael Valenti; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Matix Dolly, and William and Finnegan Ainsworth. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, at 2 p.m. in Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette's name may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019
