Bernadine Pompey "Bunny" Carter

Obituary
Carter, Bernadine "Bunny" Pompey TROY Bernadine "Bunny" Pompey Carter, 61 of Troy, passed away peacefully March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Lee and Ethel Mae Pompey. A lifelong resident of Troy, she graduated from Troy High before attending Hudson Valley Community College. Bernadine worked for N.Y.S. Office of Disability & Temporary Assistance. She loved Bingo, scratch-offs and playing her numbers. She also loved baking cakes and shopping. In addition to her father, Bernadine was predeceased by her sister Juanita Bennett Pompeii; and brother Arthur Tucker. She is survived by her mother, Ethel Mae Pompey; husband of 33 years Charles Carter Jr.; son Amir Carter; stepchildren, Charlie, Katera and Charlena; two grandchildren; siblings, Denise (Ronald), Moses (Patricia), Laverne, Debbie (Alonzo) and Jerome; mother-in-law Mary Ruth Carter; sisters-in-law, Linda June (Lynn), Charlene (Steven) Jones, and Beatrice (Kevin); brother-in-law Clark Carter, as well as host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks goes out to sissy's, Phyllis Chancey Holmes, Pam and Sonja Venson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, on Saturday, March 21, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Troy.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020
