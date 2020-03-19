Carter, Bernadine "Bunny" Pompey TROY Bernadine "Bunny" Pompey Carter, 61 of Troy, passed away peacefully March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Lee and Ethel Mae Pompey. A lifelong resident of Troy, she graduated from Troy High before attending Hudson Valley Community College. Bernadine worked for N.Y.S. Office of Disability & Temporary Assistance. She loved Bingo, scratch-offs and playing her numbers. She also loved baking cakes and shopping. In addition to her father, Bernadine was predeceased by her sister Juanita Bennett Pompeii; and brother Arthur Tucker. She is survived by her mother, Ethel Mae Pompey; husband of 33 years Charles Carter Jr.; son Amir Carter; stepchildren, Charlie, Katera and Charlena; two grandchildren; siblings, Denise (Ronald), Moses (Patricia), Laverne, Debbie (Alonzo) and Jerome; mother-in-law Mary Ruth Carter; sisters-in-law, Linda June (Lynn), Charlene (Steven) Jones, and Beatrice (Kevin); brother-in-law Clark Carter, as well as host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks goes out to sissy's, Phyllis Chancey Holmes, Pam and Sonja Venson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, on Saturday, March 21, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020