1/1
Bernard "Bud" Clairmont
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clairmont, Bernard "Bud" NEWPORT, N.C. Bernard "Bud" Clairmont, 70 of Newport, N.C., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. Bud was born on August 22, 1949, in Troy to the late Bernard and Shirley Clairmont. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He reenlisted in the military in 1970, serving in the United States Army until his retirement in 1988. Bud loved the Lord and attended St. Egbert Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele Clairmont of the home; daughters, Kristen Guildoo of Newport, N.C. and Candace Thoemke and husband Chad of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Michael Clairmont of Newport, N.C.; sister, Theresa Lawrence of Ballston Spa; and grandchildren, Shealyn Guildoo, Maddox Guildoo, Ondre Clairmont, Jacob Clairmont, Darien Thoemke and Sydney Thoemke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Carey; brothers, Joseph Clairmont, Robert Clairmont and Gary Clairmont; and stepfather, Thomas Hodgson; and grandson, Jaxon Guildoo. A private graveside service for Bud will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved