Clairmont, Bernard "Bud" NEWPORT, N.C. Bernard "Bud" Clairmont, 70 of Newport, N.C., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. Bud was born on August 22, 1949, in Troy to the late Bernard and Shirley Clairmont. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He reenlisted in the military in 1970, serving in the United States Army until his retirement in 1988. Bud loved the Lord and attended St. Egbert Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele Clairmont of the home; daughters, Kristen Guildoo of Newport, N.C. and Candace Thoemke and husband Chad of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Michael Clairmont of Newport, N.C.; sister, Theresa Lawrence of Ballston Spa; and grandchildren, Shealyn Guildoo, Maddox Guildoo, Ondre Clairmont, Jacob Clairmont, Darien Thoemke and Sydney Thoemke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Carey; brothers, Joseph Clairmont, Robert Clairmont and Gary Clairmont; and stepfather, Thomas Hodgson; and grandson, Jaxon Guildoo. A private graveside service for Bud will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net