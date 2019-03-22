Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard D. Jaffe. View Sign

Jaffe, Bernard D. POMPANO BEACH, Fla. Bernard Daniel Jaffe "Bernie" died on March 19, 2019, at the age of 93 in Pompano Beach. He was born on April 19, 1925, in Brooklyn to Max and Evelyn (Eva) Jaffe. He attended elementary school in Brooklyn and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School after moving to Albany. Bernie proudly served in World War II as a U.S. Navy Sea Bee MU 541 in the South Pacific. After returning to Albany from the service, he met the love of his life, Charlotte Wolkenbreit as she worked in her parents' bakery, The Capital Bakery. They married on May 29, 1949. Bernie graduated with bachelor's degree in business from Syracuse University. He enjoyed his career. He worked for the Boston Store in Latham as a buyer and was chosen to open the Niskayuna location as the store manager. He was a highly regarded businessman and was honored as New York State Buyer of the Year in 1974. He and Charlotte were also the proprietors of the Classic Shop in Albany. They retired to South Florida in 1989 where Charlotte died in 1991. He later met his second wife, Bernice Weisberg in Florida and they enjoyed several years together with their dog Milo until her death in 2016. Bernie is survived by three children, Karen Jaffe Savoni (Joseph), Robert Jaffe (Grace), and Dr. Jana Jaffe (Julia Ingram). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Savoni, Julia Savoni, Alec Jaffe and Ean Jaffe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Leon Jaffe. He has several loving nieces and nephews. Bernie was a wise and practical man who loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In later years, he began taking his adult children, their spouses and grandchildren on several cruises and other trips so they could come from all parts of the country to be together. Bernie enjoyed golf in his early years as a member of Shaker Ridge Country Club, avidly watched sports, played Pinochle regularly, loved a good western movie, and a good deli. Bernie was a gentleman with the highest of integrity and will be greatly missed. The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to Dr. Ira Lazar and the staff at the ARA Boca Raton Dialysis Center. His funeral service will be held graveside on Sunday, March 24, at 12 p.m. in the Temple Israel Cemetery on Western Avenue in Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bernard D. Jaffe to the American Kidney Foundation, or the . To leave the family an online condolence, please visit











649 Washington Ave

Albany , NY 12206

