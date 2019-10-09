Dussault, Bernard E. "Barney" WATERFORD Barney Dussault, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Cohoes on May 23, 1931. Barney was predeceased by his beloved spouse Jean (Beaupre) Dussault; Barbara Dawn (Frederick) Dussault; his parents, Achilles Louis and Loretta (O'Hearn) Dussault; his sisters, Molly Meader and Jean Bachmeier. Barney was a graduate of LaSalle Institute of Troy and Hudson Valley Community College. Barney had a great sense of humor, was fluent in French and enjoyed collecting trains. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. Barney is survived by his beloved son, David B. Dussault (Erin Dussault); and sisters, Claire Malpass and Betty Gaynor. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet on Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019