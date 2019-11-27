O'Malley, Bernard F. HURLEY, N.Y. Bernard F. O'Malley, 88 of Dewitt Mills Road in Hurley, died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. Born on September 15, 1931, in Hoosick Falls, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Mulvihill) O'Malley. A veteran of the Korean War, Bernie served in the United States Army. He was employed by IBM Kingston for over thirty years as an electrical engineer. Bernie was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, a parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church where he also served as an usher, a member of the Hurley Post 5086 VFW, a founding and board member of the Hurley Rec and a member of the Mid-Hudson Woodworkers Association. In the late 1980's he was the proprietor of the Trail Liquor Shop in Stony Hollow. He enjoyed traveling across the country in his RV and especially enjoyed doing workshop projects with his grandchildren. Surviving is his wife of sixty-two years, Rosemary M. (Graney) O'Malley; his children, Jean O'Malley (Dave DeRosa) of Albany, Timothy O'Malley and his wife Robin of Newburyport, Mass., Mary Grehl and her husband Raymond of Shokan, Kathleen Longendyke and her husband Robert of Hurley and the late Margaret "Peg" O'Malley; his grandchildren, Nicole Longendyke, Melissa Longendyke, the late Christopher Longendyke, Miles O'Malley, Grace O'Malley and Hope O'Malley. Many nieces and nephews also survive. His sister, Mary O'Malley Reinfurt; brothers, Thomas O'Malley, John "Jack" P. O'Malley and Edward "Eddie" O'Malley all died previously. The O'Malley family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Saint Joseph's Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston. Burial with military honors provided by Hurley Post 5086 VFW to follow in Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the , 121 Executive Blvd., New Windsor, NY, 12553. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave., Kingston, NY, 12401. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019