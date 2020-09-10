Laurenzi, Bernard J. MIDDLETOWN Bernard J. Laurenzi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home of cancer. He was born in Philadelphia on December 23, 1938, to Mary Rose (Picardo) and Bernard Laurenzi. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Juliana "Julie" (Norris); his four children, Ian (Sonia), Ben (Catherine), Angela McCann and Brendan (Alicia); and his eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Maria, Ava, Daniel, Joseph, Peter, Keegan and Daisy. He also leaves behind to mourn: his brother, Richard Laurenzi, a large extended family and treasured friends. Bernard graduated from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his Ph.D. in physical chemistry. He completed post-doctoral studies at Penn State and went on to teach at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia and finally at the University at Albany where he taught and did research in the Chemistry Department for almost 40 years. He retired in 2006. One of his significant contributions at Albany was the creation of the Forensic Chemistry Program, developed in collaboration with the N.Y.S. Police Labs following 9/11. He was professor emeritus and continued to do research and publish until April of this year. After raising their family in Guilderland, Bernie and Julie moved to Middletown, N.Y., in 2007. This location was more central to their adult children. Bernard enjoyed spending his winters in Florida in recent years and international travel with friends and family. His interests included painting, gardening and restoration of a mountain property and cabin in the Catskills. He volunteered for Catholic Charities in their Immigrant and Refugee Services Clinics and had a keen interest in and empathy for the people he met. He supported programs for those who are hungry and food insecure. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bullville, N.Y. He was a man of deep convictions who inspired others by the quiet and unassuming manner in which he lived his faith. He had a strong devotion to Mary, Our Blessed Mother who comforted him in his final illness. He was very kind and generous and enjoyed sharing hospitality. His greatest legacy are his children of whom he was extremely proud and his grandchildren who adored him. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, at 9 a.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home and a memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held in St. Paul's Catholic Church on Friday, September 11, at 11 a.m. Both services will be streamed through www.Applebee- McPhillips.com
. He will be interred in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Program at secure.archny.org/site/Donation
2?df_id=2127&mfc_pref=T&2127.donation=form1 or to the food pantry at St. Paul's Catholic Church stpaulsbullville.churchgiving.com/ws/
opportunities/PoorBoxPantry