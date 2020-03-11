Powers, Bernard J. Jr. COLONIE Bernard J. Powers Jr., 78 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on May 8, 1941, Bernie was the son of the late Bernard Joseph Powers Sr. and Helen (Blieske) Powers. In 1967, Bernie became a trooper with the New York State Police. He was very proud to serve in this profession for 36 dedicated years and retired in 2006. Bernie was married for 56 years to the love of his life, Millie (Mangold) Powers. Bernie is survived by his wife Millie; daughters, Dr. Karen Margaret Powers (Steven Werner) and Suzanne (Suzie) Powers Lamendola (Richard); and his cherished grandchildren, Molly Margaret Lamendola and Hans George Werner. Bernie was never searching for the next thing to bring him happiness. He loved his home, birds, garden, close friends and family. His family would like to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown. Relatives and friends are invited to call 4-7 p.m., Friday March 13, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In memory of Bernie and in lieu of flowers and donations, please continue to share your kindness with others. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020