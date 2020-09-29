Ryan, Bernard J. Jr. LOUDONVILLE Bernard Joseph Ryan Jr., 83, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Bernie was born in Cohoes on October 10, 1936, the son of the late Bernard J. and Bertha Burns Ryan Sr. He was raised by his aunts after his mother died when he was only seven years old. He graduated from St. Agnes School in Cohoes, LaSalle Institute in Troy and Siena College in Loudonville. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He began his career in government relations with CSEA during the early years of its formation and acted as lead negotiator for many years in representing the rights of public employees. In 1981, he served as upstate New York campaign coordinator for Mario Cuomo's successful run for Governor of New York state. Following the election, he became the legislative liaison for the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. Later he was recruited to be the vice president of the Cable TV Association during the formative years of the industry's growth in New York state. In 1991, he partnered with his wife Mary forming Kopley & Ryan Associates, a government affairs consulting and lobbying firm based in Albany. Their partnership flourished and their lives were nurtured by their common love of each other and their love of their profession. Bernie was part of a colorful and productive era in New York state government when legislative advocacy was passionately debated during the day and pleasantly discussed at night. Forever impeccably dressed, Bernie was a fixture in the Senate lobby, gifted with his signature welcoming smile followed by insightful comments on the political events of the day. Bernie contributed immensely to the robust political nightlife of that era where knowledge, laughs and libations were equally exchanged (and appreciated) at such institutions as the Ambassador, the Bleecker, Downtown Johnny's and Farnam's Larkin. Bernie's zest for life extended to his love of horse racing. He was a charter member of Parting Glass Racing and a season ticket holder at the Saratoga Race Course. He loved golf and was a member of Shaker Ridge and Wolferts Roost Country Clubs. He was a member of the Siena College Alumni Association and a season ticket holder for the Siena Saints basketball team. He never forgot his "Cohoes Buddies" and was an avid New York Giants football fan. His biggest joy in life though was his time spent with his kids and grandchildren. His smile never shone brighter than when he was with them. He was the beloved husband of 18 years of Mary K. Kopley; devoted and loving father of Kathleen Ryan (Thomas Gray) of Clifton Park, Timothy (Nicole) Ryan of East Greenbush, Erin (Ted) Conway of Darien, Conn. and Colleen (Greg) Corrodi of Medfield, Mass.; proud grandfather of Meaghan, Lauren and Kara Gray, Kate (Kyle) Gildea, 1st Lt. Nathan Ryan, USMC, Timmy and Shannon Ryan, Emily, Julia, Abby and Sam Conway, Brendan, Connor and Aidan Corrodi. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Scattergood; and is survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Joanne Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Friday, October 2, at 12 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. A private interment will follow for family in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Siena Alumni Association, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or to ReRun Inc. (for Thoroughbred adoption and aftercare), 236A Waters Rd., East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
