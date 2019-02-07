Bohl, Bernard Leroy ALBANY On Tuesday, February 4, 2019, Bernard Leroy Bohl passed into eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bernie was the son of Charles and Evelyn Joan Bohl Sr. of Albany. Bernie was a kind hearted and generous man. He was always willing to help someone in need. Bernie was a teamster with the Local #294 and worked for August Bohl Contracting for 37 years. Bernie leaves behind his beloved wife Catherine of 43 years; and his amazing son Bernard Joseph "BJ" Bohl. He is survived by his brother Thomas Ricky Bohl, sister John Tammy Hauser (husband Doug) and brother Charles Bohl Jr. (wife Carol) also, many nieces and nephews. The family has requested a private service to celebrate Bernie's life. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit simmonsfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019