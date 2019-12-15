Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. (Ret.) Bernard Paul Manderville Jr.. View Sign Service Information Raymond Funeral Service Pa 5635 Washington Ave La Plata , MD 20646 (301)-934-2920 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Raymond Funeral Service Pa 5635 Washington Ave La Plata , MD 20646 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Raymond Funeral Service Pa 5635 Washington Ave La Plata , MD 20646 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Peter's Catholic Church 3320 St. Peter's Drive Waldorf , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manderville, Col. (Ret.) Bernard Paul, Jr. WALDORF, M.D. Col. (Ret.) Bernard P. Manderville, Jr., 81, of Waldorf, M.D., died on December 13, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by family. Col. Manderville was a highly decorated career U.S. Army Ordnance Officer, retiring after 29 years of service. He served in Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia, and as the Commander of Weapons Systems Development in Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., and Chief of the Standardization Group at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. During his service, he received his M.S. in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Also an avid woodworker, he built many beautiful furniture pieces for churches, family, and friends. An extremely generous and caring man, Bernie was involved in several charitable organizations, including the Lions Club and the United Way. Throughout his life, he found great joy in mentoring young people to develop their potential, making lifelong friends. He was a natural leader who believed in the goodness of people, and will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and devotion to family, faith, and country. Col. Manderville was born on April 18, 1938, in Troy, N.Y. to the late Bernard Paul and Catherine Veronica Manderville, Sr.; and was predeceased by his son Bernard Paul Manderville, III.Col. Manderville is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Theresa Manderville; three daughters, Yvonne Michelle Alexander and her husband Steve, Valerie Marie Manderville, and Beverly Katherine Manderville; and his sister Gail Rita Brenenstuhl and her husband Charles. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, from 5-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, M.D. 20646. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 p.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, M.D. 20601. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.







Manderville, Col. (Ret.) Bernard Paul, Jr. WALDORF, M.D. Col. (Ret.) Bernard P. Manderville, Jr., 81, of Waldorf, M.D., died on December 13, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by family. Col. Manderville was a highly decorated career U.S. Army Ordnance Officer, retiring after 29 years of service. He served in Vietnam, Thailand, and Australia, and as the Commander of Weapons Systems Development in Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., and Chief of the Standardization Group at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. During his service, he received his M.S. in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Also an avid woodworker, he built many beautiful furniture pieces for churches, family, and friends. An extremely generous and caring man, Bernie was involved in several charitable organizations, including the Lions Club and the United Way. Throughout his life, he found great joy in mentoring young people to develop their potential, making lifelong friends. He was a natural leader who believed in the goodness of people, and will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and devotion to family, faith, and country. Col. Manderville was born on April 18, 1938, in Troy, N.Y. to the late Bernard Paul and Catherine Veronica Manderville, Sr.; and was predeceased by his son Bernard Paul Manderville, III.Col. Manderville is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane Theresa Manderville; three daughters, Yvonne Michelle Alexander and her husband Steve, Valerie Marie Manderville, and Beverly Katherine Manderville; and his sister Gail Rita Brenenstuhl and her husband Charles. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, from 5-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, M.D. 20646. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 p.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, M.D. 20601. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close