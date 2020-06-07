Paredes, Bernardo ALBANY It is with great sadness that the family of Bernardo "Benny," aka "Nardo," Paredes announces his passing on May 31, 2020, at his home in Albany, at the age of 47 due to a sudden heart attack. Benny, as he was most affectionately known, was raised in a loving home, the son of Anita Paredes and father Pedro Antonio Collado Diaz who preceded him to Heaven. Benny is survived by his dearest sibling Jacqueline Paredes; his cherished children, Bernardo Paredes Jr., Kiara Paredes and Abrianna Paredes, with whom he loved with all his heart. Acting as a second father, he also raised his beloved nephew, Frank Commisso II - and bonded with newly connected nephew Antony Juan Collado. Benny also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins (or as he liked to call them Cuzos) and friends - so many of which he loved and are impossible to mention. Benny was raised and grew up in the glittering streets of Harlem, N.Y. There he spent his formative years before moving to Albany to be by his only sister who he loved immensely and with whom he had an unyielding bond. Over the course of many years, Benny forged strong friendships and goodwill with friends and colleagues that he worked with when employed by the N.Y.S. Senate, Rivers Casino and the N.Y.S. Assembly. True to being a tireless and hard worker, Benny often worked seven days a week and always performed his duties with a smile and good humor. Benny was also a man who had eclectic musical tastes. He loved listening to old school hip hop and R&B music, classic rock and Frank Sinatra. While his ear for music was unmatched, his reputation for singing out of tune was equally memorable. Whenever we hear his favorite music, Benny will always be remembered fondly for freestyling his own lyrics in a booming voice that could be heard hundreds of yards away to everyone's delight and consternation. Benny's loss leaves a giant void in the lives of all the people he's touched. Those who crossed Benny's path often described him as being the funniest man in the room with an infectious laugh. His kindness, loyalty and generosity were immeasurable. Benny was profoundly intelligent, sharply witty, and incredibly charming. Benny understood people on a deeper level and that enabled him to cultivate meaningful connections with those around him. He had an affinity for listening and making one feel special. His gift for lifting people up and giving great advice was unparalleled. He was wise beyond his years. Simply put, he had a heart of gold. Benny will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him. In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a virtual wake and gathering at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx on Tuesday, June 9, between 9 and 11:15 a.m. The burial will be held in St. Raymond New Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. As we are unable to gather to celebrate Benny's life due to social distancing restrictions, you may join us for his virtual wake and gathering via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/73946708398?pwd= Sm9UWkFUbHVobzI3VWhNMklmRnR6QT09. We have also created an online memorial page via ForeverMissed for friends and family to leave tribute messages, share stories, images and more. The family would be touched if you would consider leaving any pre-recorded messages on Benny's page which would allow us to share for all at the service. Online memorial: forevermissed.com/ bernardo-paredes/about
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.