DeGiule, Bernhardt J. RENSSELAER Bernhardt "Bernie" J. DeGiule of Rensselaer died on Friday, September 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Born in Rensselaer on June 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Angelo and Mary Bender DeGiule. Bernie attended Van Rensselaer High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Bernie worked at Sterling Winthrop for ten years as a chemical operator and 29 years in the shop, where he was a pipefitter welder and did other various jobs, retiring after 39 years of dedicated service. He was president for six years of Local 61, Chemical Worker's Union. In his younger years he enjoyed his camp at Schroon Lake, the pontoon boat and sitting by the fire. Bernie also enjoyed hunting and just being outdoors. Bernie was an honorary life member of United Local #267 of the Knights of Columbus, Rensselaer American Legion Post #1683 for 47 years, Fraternal Order of Eagles #4446 and life member of James Hill Hook-Ladder Co., Inc. Survivors include his devoted wife, Joan K. Diehl DeGiule; his beloved children, Bernhardt D. (Debbie), Mark K. (Theresa), Joseph P. (Darrel), Michael A. (Maureen) and Eric M. (Kate) DeGiule. Grandfather of Mindy, Bernie, Derrick, Dayna, Joshua, Natasha, Emily, Leeanne, Sara, Erica and Angelo. Beloved brother of Mary Franze, Ginny DeGiule and the late Dora Cummings and Louise F. DeGiule. Brother-in-law of Diana and Sam Salvia. He is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren; dear friend Tom Chillemi, his "sixth son" Wayne Ostrander and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Thursday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick St., Rensselaer where the funeral Mass will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Wednesday at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in his memory may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd. Rensselaer, NY 12144. Condolence page at











