Bernice A. Biers

Obituary
Biers, Bernice A. COEYMANS HOLLOW Bernice "Bernie" Biechman Biers, 84, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Irving and Bertha Biechman, who were the parents of six children. Bernie retired after 36 years as a school bus driver for the R-C-S School District. She loved traveling and wintering in Florida and enjoyed bus trips with her family and friends. Bernie was a member of the So. Bethlehem Methodist Church. Survivors include her children, Carolyn Wilber (Richard Irving), Mary (Gary) Bogardus, Charles (Elaine) Biers, John (Laurie) Biers, William Biers (Robin Pieper) and Nancy (Charles) Millious; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jonathan, Christy, Liza, Bryan, Brenda, Julie, Charles IV, John Jr., Danny, William Jr., Brandon, Brittany, Charles Jr., and Donald; 27 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Lester Loucks; and many nieces and nephews. Bernie was predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Biers Jr.; daughter, Janet Loucks; and grandchildren, Lester Loucks Jr. and Matthew Irving. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12 with interment in Onesquathaw Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Bernice may be made to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY 12143.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019
