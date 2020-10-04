Hubbard, Bernice A. ALBANY Bernice A Hubbard, 86, wife of the late William Hubbard, died on September 30, 2020. Bernice was born on November 12, 1934, in Albany, the second of four daughters born to Harry and Jeannette Ahl. Bernice attended Albany High where she enrolled in a bookkeeping course which became her lifelong career. She worked as a bookkeeper in the Albany area for over 40 years. She also loved camping and hiking in the region, tending her garden and pampering her beloved cocker spaniels. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Heston; her son John Hubbard; as well as her sisters, Dianne and Joyce. She was predeceased by her sister Mary. Bernice and William are buried in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com