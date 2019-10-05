Ginnelly, Bernice C. LOUDONVILLE Bernice C. Ginnelly, 85, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, peacefully at home. She remained spunky and interested in all her favorite things until the end. Bernice was an animal lover and one of her greatest joys was feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks. She also had a soft heart for people. She was the first to volunteer to take in friends that were having a difficult time in life. Bernice had an uncanny ability to fix things and collect things. She never met a kitchen knife she didn't like, which earned her the nickname "Queen of Knives." She loved a good romance novel and we all loved her quirky sense of humor. Bernice was also known for her apple, lemon meringue and rhubarb pies and we can't forget her famous turkey turnovers. She leaves behind four children, Thomas, Lois, Michael, and Patrick; and her beloved friend Kathy Burlingame. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert. A Mass will be held in the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 250 Maxwell Road, Latham on Friday, October 11, at 3:30 p.m. followed by a memorial reception from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Blu Stone Bistro, 661 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerFamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 5, 2019