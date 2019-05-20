Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Carol Hauser. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hauser, Bernice Carol GUILDERLAND Bernice Carol (Abare) Hauser, 82, of Guilderland died peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side following a short illness. Born in Lyon Mountain on December 15, 1936, Bernice was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian (St. John) Abare of Plattsburgh, and wife of the late Arthur J. Hauser, Jr. Bernice attended Plattsburgh High, and at a later date worked for and received her GED. She continued her education by taking courses at Maria College. She also attended clown school so she could achieve her goal of entertaining Veterans. She was a stay at home mom for seventeen years, who devoted her life to her four children. As her children grew, she entered the work force for the State of New York, from which she retired after many years. Bernice was very devoted to our country, she was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Guilderland Elks 2480 where she once presided as president. She was also a past president of the Robert L. Weininger VFW Post 8692. Bernice was awarded membership in the Military Order of the "Cootie" of the United States. She also enjoyed family activities such as family gatherings (which were many) and camping. Bernice was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arthur J. Hauser, Jr., and her brother Francis (wife Joanne of Oswego). Her survivors include her daughters, Lyndia Hauser of Hunterland, and Barbara Hauser of Johnstown; her sons, Arthur J. Hauser, III, of Schenectady, and Kevin M. Hauser of Guilderland; her sisters, Lillian Gloria McClary, Barbara Bouchard, and Patricia Barrow; her brother-in-law, Victor Hauser (Judy); her six grandchildren, Robert Hahn (Andrea), William Hauser, Jessica Hauser, Scott Stickle, Jacqueline Rothaupt, and Angela Webster; her eight great-grandchildren, Warren, Keirsten, James, Addyson, McKenna, Julius, Dominic, and Elius; and by several nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019

