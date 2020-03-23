Friedman, Bernice Elaine (Borotzky) ALBANY Bernice Elaine (Borotzky) Friedman, 86, passed away early March 21, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center from complications due to her long battle with Alzheimer's. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph (Joe), she leaves behind her daughter, Michele Friedman, of Schenectady; her niece Lisa Marcantonio of Lake George; her nephew Alan Brandt of Sacramento, and a number of cousins and grandnieces and nephews. Michele would like to profusely thank the staff at the Daughters of Sarah in the Memory Enhancement Unit and the Blue Unit for their excellent care of her mother over the past decade. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial was held and a memorial service will be planned once quarantine and social distancing protocols are lifted. Donations in Bernice's memory may be made to the , or her favorite charity, Nurses House. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Levine Memorial Chapel 649 Washington Avenue in Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 23, 2020