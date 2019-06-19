Kaschak, Bernice F. KEESEVILLE Bernice F. Kaschak passed away on June 16, 2019, at UVHN-CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. Bernice was born on July 19, 1937, in Whitehall, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Delorme) Sousis. Bernice is survived by her husband Theodore "Skip" Kaschak - they were married 46 years; two sons, Richard Kelley Jr. of Brunswick and Todd Kelley of Clifton Park; one daughter Kimberly Kelley-Palmer of Troy; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister Kathy (Ron) Monroe of Wynantskill; and one brother-in-law John Kaschak (Terri) of Cropseyville. She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn (Delorme) and Clarence Sousis; and her brothers, Raynard Sousis and Gary Sousis. At Bernice's request, there will be no calling hours, only a private service. Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.



