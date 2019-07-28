Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice H. Noviczski. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Noviczski, Bernice H. SCHENECTADY Bernice H. Noviczski, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, Bernice was born on September 3, 1926 to the late Bernard and Helen (Romleski) Vanosky. She was the devoted wife to the late Andrew S. Noviczski for over 57 years until his passing in 2003. Bernice was the loving mother of the late James F. Noviczski. Cherished "Nina" of the late Julianne (David) Carnevale and Karianne (Joseph) Altieri and James (Jonina) Noviczski. Dearest "Great Nina" to Madalyn and Andrew Altieri, Emma and Steven Noviczski. She is also survived by her dear sister Anna (late William) Reynolds; sister-in-law Shirley Vanosky (late Robert); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister Theresa (late Richard) Lewis; and brother Raymond Vanosky; as well as her former daughter-in-law Margaret Noviczski. Bernice was a loving and generous person. She raised her family and was a homemaker most of her life. Bernice enjoyed helping others and cherished the time spent with family, picnics and camping on Sacandaga Lake. Her hobbies and interests included bowling and listening to the Polish music station every Sunday. She was a proud member of P.C.C. in Albany, the Home Bureau Association and also the Elks with her late husband Andrew. Relatives and friends may call 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110 or the . The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Kingsway Arms for their compassion and care shown to Bernice, especially Michele and Nancy. To leave a special message for the family, please visit:







