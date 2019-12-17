Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice J. (Fuller) Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bethany Presbyterian Church 21 N. Lyons Ave. Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hoffman, Bernice J. (Fuller) LOUDONVILLE Bernice J. (Fuller) Hoffman, 90 years old of Loudonville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center after a long illness. She was the widow of Edward J. Hoffman Sr. Born in Ilion, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Carla Mae Fuller. A graduate of Gilboa High School, she had been a resident of Loudonville since 1949. She was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Menands, where she was a member and elder of the Session. Mrs. Hoffman was active in the church's United Presbyterian Women group and worked on many church dinners and bazaars. She is survived by her children, Mary C. (Thomas) Scaligeri of East Greenbush, Eileen S. Nall of Greenwich, James T. (Lisa) Hoffman of Latham, and Thomas E. (Anne) Hoffman of Colonie and stepson Edward J. (Nancy) Hoffman Jr. of Colonie; her brother Gary (Paqui) Fuller of Tennessee, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Leon and Jack; and her granddaughter Jennifer Nall. Bernice leaves behind many others who will always remember her as a great friend and someone who always put the needs of others before her own. Bernice was a caregiver for most of her adult life. In addition to caring for her own children at home, she was there to selflessly care for her aunt, her parents, husband and many others when they needed her most. One of her finest attributes was her great sense of humor, always quick to laugh and bring laughter to others. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the wonderful people at the Loudonville Assisted Living Residence and Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for all of their kindness and caring for our mom. Friends and relatives are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 10 a.m. in the Bethany Presbyterian Church, 21 N. Lyons Ave., Menands. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of Bethany Presbyterian Church, 21 N. Lyons Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolences page and directions may be found at







