Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12606 (518)-438-1002 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Avila Retirement Community 100 White Pine Dr. Albany , NY

Lesnick, Bernice ALBANY Bernice Lesnick died peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her daughters who loved her dearly. Bunny (as she was always known) was the only child of Samuel and Beatrice Cassell of East Orange, N.J. where she was born and lived until she came to Troy to attend Russell Sage College where she graduated with a B.S. in business. It was in her final year of college that she met the love of her life, Dick Lesnick, to whom she was married for 68 blissful years until Dick predeceased her in 2016. Bunny made her life in Troy and then Loudonville as an active member of the community. Besides being a dedicated mother of two, Bunny assisted her husband in his business, Gorden L. Hayes, Inc., had a position as the head of Volunteers at Cohoes Hospital, and was active in the sisterhood of Temple Berith Shalom. She was a bridge enthusiast of 70 years, and a not so avid golfer during long standing memberships at Shaker Ridge and Wolferts Roost Country Clubs. She was proudest of her job as wife and hostess of many a fun social evening. Survivors include her daughters, Sue-Anne and husband Warren Bock of Worcester, Mass. and Barbara Hoyt and Timothy Dudley of Mendham, N.J.; grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Bock, Jamie and Gregory Parks, Jack Hoyt, Zachary and Cassandra Hoyt; and great-grandchildren, Sophie and Ethan Bock and Avery and Ryleigh Parks. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. at the Avila Retirement Community, 100 White Pine Dr., Albany. Interment will be private. The period of mourning will be observed after the service at Avila. Those wishing to remember Bunny in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208 or a . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







