Gadomski, Bernice R. ALBANY Bernice R. Gadomski, 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Teresian House, Albany. Bernice was born in Watervliet and lived in Albany. She was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance for over 20 years, retiring in 1996, and prior to that, by the VA Hospital in Albany. Bernice was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with her family, and summer vacations on Cape Cod. Bernice was kind, compassionate, and soft-spoken yet very strong. She was treasured by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Bernice was the beloved wife of George Gadomski; loving mother of Stephen (Therese) Gadomski of Colonie, Edward (Susan Lyons) Gadomski of Slingerlands and Donna (Thomas Rizzo) Gadomski of Boston; and devoted grandmother of Elizabeth Gadomski (Jamie Hockey-Barrett) of Latham and Daniel (Jennifer) Gadomski of Albany. She was the daughter of the late George and Cecelia (Becmer) Rajczewski; and sister of the late Theresa Dytko and Genevieve (Jean) Poniatowski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:30 a.m., then at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at Hans Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Albany. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







