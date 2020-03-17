Betzler, Bernie WATERVLIET Bernard "Bernie" A. Betzler, 66, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family at his side. He was born in Detroit, Mich. on January 1, 1954, the son of the late Bernard A. and Patricia Agrusso Betzler. Bernie attended Albany High School and Watervliet High School, class of 1972. He was a carpet installer for over 50 years starting at the age of 16. He was the owner of Colonie Carpet Service for over 30 years. He was a diehard N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and Notre Dame sports fan. He was the proud owner of a Z28 Camaro. He loved Saturday night movies with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. He was the beloved husband of Donna Lee Gordon Betzler; loving and caring father of Harry Ploof, Kenneth "Chad" Ploof and Matthew (Penny) Ploof all of Watervliet and Joseph (Michelle) Betzler Ploof of Clifton Park; special grandfather of Chad Anthony, Tailor, Patience, Bianca, Savannah, Pierce, Brie, Nicholas, Rylie, Henry and Angela; great-grandfather of Mara; dear brother of Karen (Travis) Spar of Idaho; uncle of Michael Moultry Jr.; son-in-law of the late Kenneth and Diane Gordon; brother-in-law of Terry (late Keaven) Green, Vickie (late Billy) Kelly, Kenneth (Colleen) Gordon, Jackie (Jim) Gordon, and Randi (Tony) DeGeorge; and godfather of Ryan Gordon. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. for immediate family only, at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020