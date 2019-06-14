Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernie Rivers. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

RIVERS Bernie 06/14/19 "Who would believe that ten years has gone by since you left us." Although we are apart, your spirit lives within us. Forever in our hearts, you left us with wonderful memories. All those precious moments, like the smile on your face, remains with us forever, and time can not erase that. We find strength and wonderful memories of years filled with love and laughter. You had the best sense of humor and contagious laugh. We miss hearing your voice and sharing the day with you. Every day we talk about you and share a memory with someone who loved you and whose life you touched. You made our life so much better. They say in time we do forget, for some that may be true, but no morning dawn's or night returns without a thought of you and though the years may be many, or though the years may be few, it will take the rest of our lives, to forget the day we lost you. Our hearts are forever broken and not a day goes by where we don't long for you. Forever in our hearts. We Love and Miss You, Sherry and Friends



