Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernie Rivers. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

RIVERS Bernie 09/23/1948 WOW!!! It's amazing, you would have turned 71 today. Your birthday is here, but it is sad to know you are no longer with us. We want to send you a gift, but we know we can't, so we will just make a wish upon a star, that you carry our love, wherever you are. We hope that the sun shines as brightly on this special day, as your love has always shone on us. Heaven may be far away, but we know you are with us on this special day. This birthday greeting brings you love, it's just a simple touch, to let you know how dear you are, and you will always mean so much. We still miss you always, each and every day, so today we honor your birthday, in our own special way. We may not be able to spend time with each other anymore, but we want you to know that you are always on our mind. We hope that this special day in Heaven is truly incredible, because we are sending you lots of love and hugs. Sometimes all we can do is move on with our day, hold back the tears and pretend we are okay. Because someone we love is in Heaven, there is a little bit of Heaven in all of us. Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts, you are never gone. Happy Birthday Dear Friend We Love and Miss You Sherry and Friends



RIVERS Bernie 09/23/1948 WOW!!! It's amazing, you would have turned 71 today. Your birthday is here, but it is sad to know you are no longer with us. We want to send you a gift, but we know we can't, so we will just make a wish upon a star, that you carry our love, wherever you are. We hope that the sun shines as brightly on this special day, as your love has always shone on us. Heaven may be far away, but we know you are with us on this special day. This birthday greeting brings you love, it's just a simple touch, to let you know how dear you are, and you will always mean so much. We still miss you always, each and every day, so today we honor your birthday, in our own special way. We may not be able to spend time with each other anymore, but we want you to know that you are always on our mind. We hope that this special day in Heaven is truly incredible, because we are sending you lots of love and hugs. Sometimes all we can do is move on with our day, hold back the tears and pretend we are okay. Because someone we love is in Heaven, there is a little bit of Heaven in all of us. Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts, you are never gone. Happy Birthday Dear Friend We Love and Miss You Sherry and Friends Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close