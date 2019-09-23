RIVERS Bernie 09/23/1948 WOW!!! It's amazing, you would have turned 71 today. Your birthday is here, but it is sad to know you are no longer with us. We want to send you a gift, but we know we can't, so we will just make a wish upon a star, that you carry our love, wherever you are. We hope that the sun shines as brightly on this special day, as your love has always shone on us. Heaven may be far away, but we know you are with us on this special day. This birthday greeting brings you love, it's just a simple touch, to let you know how dear you are, and you will always mean so much. We still miss you always, each and every day, so today we honor your birthday, in our own special way. We may not be able to spend time with each other anymore, but we want you to know that you are always on our mind. We hope that this special day in Heaven is truly incredible, because we are sending you lots of love and hugs. Sometimes all we can do is move on with our day, hold back the tears and pretend we are okay. Because someone we love is in Heaven, there is a little bit of Heaven in all of us. Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts, you are never gone. Happy Birthday Dear Friend We Love and Miss You Sherry and Friends
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 23, 2019