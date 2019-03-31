Rivers, Bertha H. SCHODACK Bertha H. Rivers, 85 of Schodack, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Bertha was born in Albany the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Hacker. She was a legal secretary for Liberty Mutual for many years before retiring. Bertha was a loving mother and friend; she always met everyone with a smile, her best dress and a fresh style from the beauty parlor. Bertha was predeceased by her daughter, Gayle Rivers.She was the beloved mother of Brenda M. (Mark) Jenkins and Jeanie (Shaun) M. Morris, Michael T. Rivers and Douglas N. (Marsha) Rivers; sister of Tom (Michele) Hacker, Joe (Donna) Hacker, Martha (late Bruce) Rowe. She was the proud grandmother of 10 and also 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 1 p.m. on Thursday in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1583 Carney Rd, Castleton. Friends may call on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the church prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, East Schodack. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary