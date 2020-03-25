Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Mae (Mattice) Pierce. View Sign Service Information Langan Funeral Home 327 Main Street Schoharie , NY 12157 (518)-295-8175 Send Flowers Obituary

Pierce, Bertha Mae (Mattice) SCHENECTADY Bertha Mae (Mattice) Pierce, 89, formally of Little River, S.C. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home where she had resided since last year. Bertha was born on June 19, 1930, in Knox to Giles and Mildred Mattice. Bertha attended Berne Knox Schools and had worked for JJ Newberry's as a secretary in the Guilderland Industrial Park. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth A. Pierce of 55 years; her parents and brother Charles Mattice. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bertha is survived by five daughters: Cynthia (Randolph) Kerr of Greenwich, Wendy (John) Feeney of Rochester, Maureen (Michael) DesRoches of Two Rivers, Wis., Marcia (Michael) Kruzinski of Schoharie, and Merry Beth (Robert) Scott of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bertha leaves behind eleven cherished grandchildren: Randolph (Sue) Kerr, Ian (Colleen) Kerr, Maureen (Will) Roberts, John K. Feeney, Jennifer (Sean) Sullivan, Amy DesRoches, Michael (Stacie) Kruzinski, Justin P. (Mandy) Kruzinski, Stephanie Kruzinski, Anthony (Amanda) Scanu and Nicole Scanu. Bertha also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Moira Elizabeth Roberts, Liam Pierce Feeney, Ava Feeney Sullivan, Makayla Nicole, Elizabeth Marie, Landon Fisher Kruzinski and Anthony Vincent Scanu III; and friends, Bob and Mary Cozzens of Little River, S.C. Private services were held at Langan Funeral Home in Schoharie. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to . Please visit







Pierce, Bertha Mae (Mattice) SCHENECTADY Bertha Mae (Mattice) Pierce, 89, formally of Little River, S.C. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home where she had resided since last year. Bertha was born on June 19, 1930, in Knox to Giles and Mildred Mattice. Bertha attended Berne Knox Schools and had worked for JJ Newberry's as a secretary in the Guilderland Industrial Park. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth A. Pierce of 55 years; her parents and brother Charles Mattice. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bertha is survived by five daughters: Cynthia (Randolph) Kerr of Greenwich, Wendy (John) Feeney of Rochester, Maureen (Michael) DesRoches of Two Rivers, Wis., Marcia (Michael) Kruzinski of Schoharie, and Merry Beth (Robert) Scott of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bertha leaves behind eleven cherished grandchildren: Randolph (Sue) Kerr, Ian (Colleen) Kerr, Maureen (Will) Roberts, John K. Feeney, Jennifer (Sean) Sullivan, Amy DesRoches, Michael (Stacie) Kruzinski, Justin P. (Mandy) Kruzinski, Stephanie Kruzinski, Anthony (Amanda) Scanu and Nicole Scanu. Bertha also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Moira Elizabeth Roberts, Liam Pierce Feeney, Ava Feeney Sullivan, Makayla Nicole, Elizabeth Marie, Landon Fisher Kruzinski and Anthony Vincent Scanu III; and friends, Bob and Mary Cozzens of Little River, S.C. Private services were held at Langan Funeral Home in Schoharie. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to . Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Bertha's family. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations