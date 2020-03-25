Pierce, Bertha Mae (Mattice) SCHENECTADY Bertha Mae (Mattice) Pierce, 89, formally of Little River, S.C. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home where she had resided since last year. Bertha was born on June 19, 1930, in Knox to Giles and Mildred Mattice. Bertha attended Berne Knox Schools and had worked for JJ Newberry's as a secretary in the Guilderland Industrial Park. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth A. Pierce of 55 years; her parents and brother Charles Mattice. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bertha is survived by five daughters: Cynthia (Randolph) Kerr of Greenwich, Wendy (John) Feeney of Rochester, Maureen (Michael) DesRoches of Two Rivers, Wis., Marcia (Michael) Kruzinski of Schoharie, and Merry Beth (Robert) Scott of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bertha leaves behind eleven cherished grandchildren: Randolph (Sue) Kerr, Ian (Colleen) Kerr, Maureen (Will) Roberts, John K. Feeney, Jennifer (Sean) Sullivan, Amy DesRoches, Michael (Stacie) Kruzinski, Justin P. (Mandy) Kruzinski, Stephanie Kruzinski, Anthony (Amanda) Scanu and Nicole Scanu. Bertha also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Moira Elizabeth Roberts, Liam Pierce Feeney, Ava Feeney Sullivan, Makayla Nicole, Elizabeth Marie, Landon Fisher Kruzinski and Anthony Vincent Scanu III; and friends, Bob and Mary Cozzens of Little River, S.C. Private services were held at Langan Funeral Home in Schoharie. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to . Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Bertha's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020