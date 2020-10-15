Olson, Bertha Mary RENSSELAER On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Bertha Mary Olson, "Dee Dee," a loving mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 81. Bertha was born on September 18, 1939, in Albany to George and Jeanette (Oliver) Davis. She worked as an elevator operator at the Ten Eyck Hotel, and retired from SUNY Albany. She was married to the love of her life, William Stuart Olson Sr. for 24 years, until his untimely death in 1983. Dee appreciated the little things in life. She was a great cook and loved to cook for family and friends. She enjoyed music, bingo and going to a casino. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her siblings, Ann, Betty, Ceal, George and Floyd. She is survived by her three children, William (Jeanne) Olson, Mazie (Brian) Goldstein, and Nancy (Eric) Pochobradsky; her seven grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, Bethany, Ben, Olivia, Katie, and Jessica; one great-grandson; twin sisters, Jeanette and Theresa; her in-laws, Pat, Harry (Melva), Dina; many nieces and nephews, and her best friend Pat Murphy. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. The funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. Flowers are gratefully declined. The family requests donations to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com