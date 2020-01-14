Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha (formerly St. Helen's)
1803 Union St.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Matracchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Matracchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Matracchio Obituary
Matracchio, Bertha SCHENECTADY Bertha Mastracchio, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Bertha was born in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Louis and Tessie (Moravus) Rajsky. As a young woman she worked as an office worker for Montgomery Wards when it was still in Menands. Bertha was a loving and devoted wife of 71 years to Nicholas Mastracchio, who passed away in 2012. She enjoyed Bingo, Rummikub and reading, always reading at least a chapter every night of whatever she was reading at the time. Bertha was a long time fan of her "story" Days of Our Lives, an avid Yankees fan and above all a person who adored her big, beautiful family. Her face would light up when her family entered the room. She is survived by her children: Nicholas (Jane) Mastracchio of Marco Island, Fla., Valerie (Dominick) Rivera of Niskayuna and Steven Mastracchio of Blanchester, Ohio; grandchildren: James Mastracchio, Linda Cox, Susan DiCaprio, John Mastracchio, Lisa Wittman, Karrie Diacetes, Melissa Ratliff and Jonathan Malek and 14 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Thursday in St. Kateri Tekakwitha (formerly St. Helen's), 1803 Union St., Schenectady. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. To leave a special message for the family online www.DalyFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now