Obituary
Merritt, Bertha "Pat" SELKIRK Bertha "Pat" A. Merritt, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Coxsackie and was the daughter of the late Bert and Carrie Day Sutherland. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles G. Merritt Sr. in 1999. She was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pat was a former member of the Castleton Boat Club. She was the beloved mother of Charles (Lori) Merritt Jr., Steven Merritt, Karen (Brian) Sutton, Cheryl Merritt (Daniel Johnson), Patrick (Michele) Merritt and the late David Merritt (Barbara survives). Pat is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the stepsister of Hilton Ridgeway. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Coeymans Hollow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
