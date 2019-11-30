Bertha V. Bauer

Obituary
Bauer, Bertha V. SCHODACK Bertha V. Bauer, 94, died early Thursday morning, November 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Bertha was born in Schodack, the daughter of the late Darius Salisbury and Inez (Hotaling) Salisbury. She was predeceased by her husband Harold R. Bauer and a grandson. She is survived by her devoted children: sons, Harold R. Bauer Jr., David Bauer (Deborah), Richard Bauer (Dawn), and Donald Bauer (Carol) and daughters, Nancy Daoust (Bernard), and Bonnie Bauer; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Calling hours at the funeral home will be on Sunday 3-6 p.m.

Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
