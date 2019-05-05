Mang, Bertie Mae STILLWATER Bertie Mae Mang left this world May 3, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1935 in Salisbury, Maryland. She lived in Pocomoke, Maryland until the age of 13. She then moved to Lansingburg, N.Y. She was predeceased by her father Joseph John Evans and mother Marie Walker (William "Tex" Walker), Donald G. Mang, her husband of 43 years, and her infant child Michael William. She is survived by her daughters, Michele Grinvalsky (Scott Murphy), Donna Ford (Mike); and grandchildren, Adam Grinvalsky (Lucy), Allison Ford (John Seymour) and Emily Ford. Her aunt, sister-in-law, and three nieces. Bertie graduated from Lansingburg High School and went on to work various positions at the Cohoes Hospital. She was a long-time resident of Stillwater, N.Y. She worked as a school bus driver for the Stillwater Central School District for 25 years. She served as the Court Clerk for the town and village for 27 years. Bertie had a love for all animals, especially her loyal companion Cinnamon a chocolate lab. She very much enjoyed sitting on her back porch and hand feeding her chipmunks along with many birds all of whom visited Bertie daily. No calling hours. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at Memory Gardens on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019