Heisman, Bertram Charles ALBANY Bertram Charles Heisman, born on June 18, 1926, passed away Saturday morning, October 3, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Maurice and Janette (Jacobs) Heisman. He was married to Lenore Wolinsky Heisman for 63 years until her passing in 2013. Bert graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, and served in the Navy as a signalman during World War II. He worked at the Watervliet Arsenal from the 1950s starting as a machine operator and ended his career retiring as the department head of quality assurance in 1988. He was a member of Temple Israel in Albany. Survivors include his children, Michael Heisman (Yolanda) of San Jose, Calif., Lewis Heisman (Christine) of Fairport, N.Y., Stephanie Murtagh of Clifton Park, and Nancy Heisman of Gastonia, N.C. He was the grandfather of Rebecca (Joseph) Zelazny, Laura, Sarah, Jack (Lisa), Brian (Sara), Nicole and Troy Heisman, Estee (Andrew) Hayes, David (Laura) and Eric (Abigail) Murtagh, Stefan and Ryan Leichenauer; great-grandfather of Clementine and Chester Zelazny, Jack and Abner Heisman, Zoey and Harper Murtagh, Kennedy Hayes and three babies expected in March. Due to COVID-19, all arrangements will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Bert in a special way may make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice
