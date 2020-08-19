Lieberman, Bertram "Bert" ALBANY Bertram "Bert" Lieberman, 90, a native Albanian, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 16, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, after a lengthy illness. Born in 1929 at the onset of the Great Depression to Rose (Bernstein) and Edward Lieberman, Bert attended Albany public schools, graduating from Albany High in 1947. He attended New York State College for Teachers for several years. Joining his father, Bert was a partner in Lee Auto Supply on Central Avenue where his career spanned four decades. He married Helene "Lee" Alpern of Newburgh, N.Y. in 1952 and they had a loving and lasting marriage for over 67 years. Bert was a life member of Knights of Pythias, Albany City Lodge and bowled in their bowling league for many years. He was a member of the Central Avenue Merchants Association. Bert was very active in the local Jewish community. He and Lee joined Congregation Beth Abraham-Jacob (formerly Sons of Abraham) soon after they got married and remained active members and selfless volunteers for over 60 years, with Bert serving as Congregation president from 1973-74. Once Bert retired from Lee Auto, he had more time to dedicate to his growing family and to the activities that he loved, like tennis, reading multiple daily newspapers and eating out. His daughters blessed him with five grandchildren with whom he shared close relationships. He championed all their athletic, academic and theatrical achievements. In his retirement, Bert worked part-time at the Albany Visitors Center, where his friendly nature combined with his love and knowledge of Albany served him well. When northeastern winters became difficult, Bert and Lee moved south to Delray Beach, Fla., first as snowbirds, eventually becoming permanent residents. They enjoyed an active lifestyle in Florida, spending time with old friends and making new ones. Bert played tennis well into his 80's, breakfasted with his buddies, attended musical shows and traveled with Lee. Bert will be remembered, first and foremost, as a loving father, grandfather and recent great-grandfather. He was a loyal friend, some of his friendships lasting over 80 years. He was extremely proud of his Jewish heritage which he continually demonstrated in word and deed. Bert was predeceased by his parents, his sister Frances Rubenstein (Robert); his oldest daughter Risa Skerker; and his second daughter Debra Sue, who died as an infant. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lee; daughters, Joni Lieberman Basen (Donald), Marcy Weisburgh (Jeffrey) and Amy Lieberman (Marc Flatt); and his grandchildren, Elyse Skerker Sigal (Jed), Betsy Skerker, Jenna Lieberman, Ari and Iyal Basen. He lived long enough to meet his great-grandson Riley Isaac Sigal, born this past April during the pandemic. Special thanks to all his caregivers at Daughters of Sarah who were by his side when the pandemic prevented his family from being there, especially, Roz, Connie, Sandy, Mary, Anna and Julene. Due to the pandemic funeral services will be private. Donations in Bert's memory may be made to Congregation Beth Abraham-Jacob, 380 Whitehall Road, Albany, NY, 12208, Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203, or to the charity of one's choice
