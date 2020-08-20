1/
Bertram "Bert" Lieberman
1929 - 2020
Lieberman, Bertram "Bert" ALBANY Bertram "Bert" Lieberman, 90 of Albany, died on August 16, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany Survivors include his wife. Lee; daughters, Joni Lieberman Basen (Donald), Marcy Weisburgh (Jeffrey) and Amy Lieberman (Marc Flatt); and his grandchildren, Elyse Skerker Sigal (Jed), Betsy Skerker, Jenna Lieberman, Ari and Iyal Basen. Bert lived long enough to meet his great-grandson Riley Isaac Sigal, born this past April during the pandemic. Bert was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Frances Rubenstein (Robert); his oldest daughter, Risa Skerker; and his second daughter, Debra Sue, who died as an infant. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held in Beth Abraham Jacob Cemetery in Guilderland. There will be a Zoom shiva on Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 p.m. To participate, please use this link: https://zoom.us/j/9405089347 with password 518380; or on any phone by dialing 929-205-6099 and using Meeting ID 940 508 9347.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
