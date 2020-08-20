Lieberman, Bertram "Bert" ALBANY Bertram "Bert" Lieberman, 90 of Albany, died on August 16, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany Survivors include his wife. Lee; daughters, Joni Lieberman Basen (Donald), Marcy Weisburgh (Jeffrey) and Amy Lieberman (Marc Flatt); and his grandchildren, Elyse Skerker Sigal (Jed), Betsy Skerker, Jenna Lieberman, Ari and Iyal Basen. Bert lived long enough to meet his great-grandson Riley Isaac Sigal, born this past April during the pandemic. Bert was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Frances Rubenstein (Robert); his oldest daughter, Risa Skerker; and his second daughter, Debra Sue, who died as an infant. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held in Beth Abraham Jacob Cemetery in Guilderland. There will be a Zoom shiva on Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 p.m. To participate, please use this link: https://zoom.us/j/9405089347
with password 518380; or on any phone by dialing 929-205-6099 and using Meeting ID 940 508 9347.