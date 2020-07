Shider, Bessie L. Pearson ALBANY Bessie L. Pearson Shider, 77, passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with her family at her side. Bessie was the sister of Lola Stinson; and significant other of Ronnie Nicholson. A walk through viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on August 1, at the Garland Bros. Funeral Home with a family service at 11 a.m. Strict COVID-19 protocol is to be followed.