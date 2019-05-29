Arcolano, Bessie Lee ALTAMONT Bessie Lee Arcolano, 79 of Altamont, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on September 3, 1939, in Flatwoods, La., Bessie was the daughter of the late Ospil and Leoma (Coutee) DeLacerda. She was the devoted wife of 62 years to Charles P. Arcolano whom she married on May 4, 1957, in Germany. She was the loving mother of the late John Arcolano and Laurie Arcolano-Vaughan, (husband William); cherished grandmother of Michael and David Vaughan, and Anthony Arcolano; dearest sister of Ezra, Betty, Shirley and the late Joanne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bessie had lived in Altamont since 1957. She worked for Guilderland Central School District for over 30 years prior to her retirement. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday May 31, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Please assemble at the gate by 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019