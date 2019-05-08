Hall, Beth A. EAST GREENBUSH Beth (Rapp) Hall, 82, passed suddenly on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Reverend Thomas W. Hall and is survived by daughters, Deborah (George) Walling and Cynthia Hall; grandchildren, Ian and Sarah; her sister, Judy (Henry) Sawicki, and several nieces and nephews. Beth would like to be remembered for her love of quilting and her volunteer service at The Anchor Food Pantry. There will be no funeral services. Contributions may be made to The Anchor Food Pantry, 35 Boltwood Ave., Castleton, NY, 12033, in memory of Beth A. Hall.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019