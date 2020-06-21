Beth G. Timmis
Timmis, Beth G. VOORHEESVILLE Beth G. Timmis passed away at age 72 on May 28, 2020. She was a loving mom, nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Beth was predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Lucius Whittredge; and her sister Marylou Surette. She is being remembered by her children, Nancy Gaudet, Jennifer Timmis, and Christopher Timmis; her sisters, Tracy Kelly-Clay and Marcia Cole; and her brothers, David Whittredge and Lucius Whittredge III (Buddy). Beth will forever be a Nana to her eight grandchildren. Having a large family of five brothers and sisters, Beth will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service will be planned to take place in Voorheesville when larger groups may come together at a date to be announced. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
